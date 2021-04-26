Stokley (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Black-owned GOURMET BRAND SYMPHONY CHIPS has partnered with multi-GRAMMY nominated singer/songwriter STOKLEY (former MINT CONDITION lead singer).

SYMPHONY CHIPS CEO/Co-founder DONDRE ANDERSON said, “We’re excited to have such an acclaimed artist like STOKLEY to bring his SYMPHONY spirit to our brand and customers.

"As a brand, we truly believe in authenticity and originality. STOKLEY embodies these things. Thus aligning perfectly with our brand and we look forward to a long-lasting relationship. His voice, songs, and spirits are as harmonious as our flavors. Together, we will sing."

STOKLEY added, “SYMPHONY CHIPS is amazing and I’m thrilled to be part of their evolution. And this partnership couldn’t have happened at a better time. Believing in organic growth and moving forward, which is the premise of my upcoming album.

"Working with this amazing family brand will be a match made in chip heaven. Not to mention, the flavors are actual herbs and spices, versus chemicals, artificial flavors, and colors. Just like the process of making music you can taste the love in each chip.”

The company is planning various social media and virtual experiences with STOKLEY.

« see more Net News