UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY News-Talk-Variety KCUR/KANSAS CITY reporter AVIVA OKESON-HABERMAN died FRIDAY (5/23) of a gunshot wound at her apartment in KANSAS CITY. OKESON-HABERMAN, who was 24, was apparently killed when a bullet shot from outside the apartment pierced one of her windows.

The UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI graduate joined KCUR from KBIA/COLUMBIA, MO in JUNE 2019 and was in the process of relocating to LAWRENCE, KS to report for KCUR's KANSAS NEWS SERVICE.

