In a deal yet to be filed with the FCC, EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION is selling Contemporary Christian KNOF (PRAISELIVE)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL back to former owner PRAISE LIVE for $1.225 million, according to a report at NORTHPINE.COM. PRAISELIVE predecessor PRAISE BROADCASTING sold the station to the POHLAD family's NORTHERN LIGHTS BROADCASTING for $7.95 million in 2015; EMF recently closed on the purchase of the station, which had become Hip Hop KZGO (GO 95.3) under NORTHERN LIGHTS, and sister Alternative KQGO (GO 96.3), which is now Contemporary Christian KMWA (AIR1), for $2.45 million and is spinning the revived KNOF back to PRAISE LIVE. PRAISE LIVE programming, which had been airing on KQGO-HD2, has returned to the 95.3 signal.

In deals that have been filed at the FCC. FAMILY STATIONS, INC. is selling W207AG/FREELAND, PA to FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. for $10,000. The primary station is Religion WCIM/SHENANDOAH, PA.

Applying for STAs were iHEARTMEDIA's iHM LICENSES, LLC (WIOD-A/MIAMI, daytime pattern at night due to failure of the nighttime directional antenna system); CUMULUS LICENSING LLC (WGLF/TALLAHASSEE, FL, reduced power due to transmitter failure); and SAINT GABRIEL RADIO, LLC (K300BH/GREAT FALLS, MT, fire destroyed transmitter building).

CUMULUS LICENSING LLC has filed to extend its Silent STA for KXZZ-A/LAKE CHARLES, LA while it rebuilds from damage from Hurricane Laura.



COMMUNITY PUBLIC RADIO, INC. has closed on the sale of noncommercial Easy Listening WEEZ/GREENSBORO, GA and W245AN/MILLEDGEVILLE, GA to PENSACOLA CHRISTIAN COLLEGE, INC. for $142,500.



And VETERANS FOR PEACE, CHAPTER 132 has closed on the transfer of low power FM KORC-LP/CORVALLIS, OR to UPHILL MEDIA for no consideration.

