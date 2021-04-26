Kary 'Doc' Bowser

NOW MEDIA! yaps KARY “DOC” BOWSER as Associate Producer for BOB & SHERI. BOWSER has been in radio for 15 years, starting out as an intern at WLNK/CHARLOTTE and rising to associate producer of the station’s local afternoon drive-time show.

“KARY is the perfect person to join our team, especially now as we embark on soon-to-be announced digital initiatives,” stated NOW MEDIA! Co-Founder TONY GARCIA. “KARY’s expertise will be valuable as we expand BOB & SHERI’s already robust listener engagement on social media, and our daily podcasts, which includes our daily show, as well as podcast-only content, THE ODDCAST, and BOB & SHERI FUN SIZE.

“I’ve always wanted the opportunity to do something bigger,” noted BOWSER. “I’m excited to create content for a top-quality nationally syndicated program like BOB & SHERI. I’m surprisingly reserved in real life, and I love breaking out of that in the fast-paced on-air environment.”

“We are delighted that Kary has chosen to join team,” said SHERI LYNCH. “We’ve watched him grow as a professional who understands the importance of developing new and relevant content. He’s experienced at working with affiliates to provide local customization elements that allow stations to connect with our content while remaining relevant to local audiences."

« see more Net News