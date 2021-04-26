Facebook Integration

SPOTIFY is rolling out integration of its player into FACEBOOK's iOS and Android apps. The company announced TODAY that SPOTIFY users in select markets including the U.S. will be able to access a new miniplayer and share songs and podcasts directly within FACEBOOK starting TODAY (4/26).

Territories in TODAY's rollout include ARGENTINA, AUSTRALIA, BOLIVIA, BRAZIL, CANADA, CHILE, COLOMBIA, COSTA RICA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, ECUADOR, EL SALVADOR, GUATEMALA, HONDURAS, INDONESIA, ISRAEL, JAPAN, MALAYSIA, MEXICO, NEW ZEALAND, NICARAGUA, PANAMA, PARAGUAY, PERU, SOUTH AFRICA, THAILAND, URUGUAY, and the U.S, with more to be added in coming months.

