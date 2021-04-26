Arts (Photo: Shutterstock.com/Kathy Hutchins)

Congratulations to 19th & GRAND RECORDS' TENILLE ARTS, who earned the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with her hit, "Somebody Like That," in its 52nd week on the chart. It's the first #1 for both the artist and the label and, as VP/Promotion JIM MALITO noted in a FACEBOOK post, "First time in the history of Country music that a song is #1 with an all-female cast: female performer, female producer and three female writers!"

Kudos to MALITO, and 19th & GRAND National Dir./Promotion DAVE COLLINS, Regional Promotion Midwest SUZANNE DURHAM, Regional Promotion Southwest KELLIE LONGWORTH, Regional Promotion West Coast RICK YOUNG, Regional Promotion Southeast JIM DANDY and Coord./Promotion ANNA BEA MAJOR, as well as GATOR MICHAELS CONSULTING's GATOR MICHAELS.

« see more Net News