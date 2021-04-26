Now Part Of Stitcher

SIRIUSXM has acquired ROMAN MARS' 99% INVISIBILE INC., the production company behind MARS' long-running podcast of the same name and several other podcasts. MARS, who created the show in 2010 and co-founded the RADIOTOPIA podcast network at PR, and his team will continue to produce the podcasts as part of STITCHER and will develop new podcasts.

"I have made a career by telling stories about what's right in front of us, and in this case, it is the opportunity to grow and create with SIRIUSXM," MARS said. "This journey, which started more than 10 years ago on public radio, is a testament to the power of storytelling, the incredibly talented 99pi team, and the dedicated army of 'Beautiful Nerds' who we are fortunate to call our listeners. I'm incredibly proud of what we helped build at the RADIOTOPIA network, the non-profit collective I co-founded with PRX, and look forward to the work we can do at SIRIUSXM."

"In our tenth year of being an independent production, I began looking to evolve the show in new and exciting ways. While we explored a number of potential homes for 99% Invisible, I want to be with the company that launches new projects, and STITCHER provided us a unique opportunity to focus on the art of creating, developing and producing content we know our listeners will love, while freeing me of constantly thinking about the business of podcasting," added MARS. "Moving forward, the entire 99% INVISIBLE team will have the resources and support to pursue the stories we want to tell to an even larger universe of listeners. We could not be more excited to be joining the STITCHER family at SIRIUSXM."

"We want to be home to the most creative producers working in podcasting today, so we couldn't be more excited to welcome ROMAN and his team to STITCHER and SIRIUSXM," said SIRIUSXM and STITCHER Head of Talk and Podcast Programming MEGAN LIBERMAN. "SIRIUSXM built itself into NORTH AMERICA's leader in audio entertainment by attracting world-class talent. Bringing ROMAN and his team here is a natural extension of these efforts, and they will serve as a pillar as we continue building the most attractive home for podcast and audio creators."

