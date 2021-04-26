GOOD KARMA BRANDS is moving the studios and offices of Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND) and Sports WWGK-A (ESPN 1540 KNR2)/CLEVELAND to a new facility in the FLATS district of CLEVELAND. The move to THE FLATS EAST BANK is expected to occur in late 2021.

VP/Market Mgr. SAM PINES said, “We are extremely excited to be a part of the FLATS redevelopment project. The visibility of our broadcast studio and offices will provide a great opportunity for partners to activate and for fans to be entertained.”

GOOD KARMA BRANDS CEO CRAIG KARMAZIN said, “Fifteen years ago, we chose to expand into CLEVELAND because we believed in the passion of the sports fans and in an economic recovery for the region. The way we have been embraced by the fans and business community has exceeded our expectations, and we are so excited to make this investment in our future in CLEVELAND.”



THE WOLSTEIN GROUP CEO SCOTT WOLSTEIN said, “We are thrilled to welcome ESPN CLEVELAND to the FLATS family. Not only will visitors be able to enjoy live broadcasts from the ESPN studio on site, but the FLATS will also benefit from compelling cross promotions throughout the year, bringing a new group of patrons to the restaurants, clubs, and attractions that make the FLATS a unique venue. We are very excited for the winning combination of the best in broadcasting with the best in entertainment.”

