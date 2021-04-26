Partnership

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has formed a partnership with STOCKHOLM-based company THE VERY GOOD MUSIC PUBLISHING to expand international opportunities for its songwriters. THE VERY GOOD PUBLISHING is part of THE VERY GOOD AB (previously known as VIVSTILO), founded by JAKOB EMTESTAM in 2011. The publishing arm was started two years ago with Director of Operations MANNE BJÖRKMAN, VP/A&R HOLLY ASTERA, and Partner/VP/A&R DAN KARLSTRÖM.

THE VERY GOOD MUSIC PUBLISHING just signed songwriter-producers JULIA KARLSSON and ANTON RUNDBERG, known for their chart-topping single “The Business” by TIESTO. The company’s roster includes HILDA STENMALM, MOA PETTERSSON HAMMAR, GUSTAV NYSTRÖM, KRISTIN CARPENTER, MARTIN STILLING, and RASMUS BUDNY. THE VERY GOOD MUSIC PUBLISHING roster has earned success with top artists, including BTS, STING, MØ, ALAN WALKER, AVA MAX, and many local acts.

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING MD/SCANDINAVIA/EUROPE SVP/A&R JOHNNY TENNANDER commented, “THE VERY GOOD not only has a fantastic roster but is comprised of a driven, professional creative team with a proactive approach that earns continued success. We’ve been working closely with Jakob for over a decade now with NOONIE BAO and recently LINUS WIKLUND, so this is a natural step for us. We are honored and excited to welcome THE VERY GOOD to the SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING family.”

“We represent the best songwriters in the world with the support of our incredible A&R team, and joining forces with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING only makes us stronger – we can’t be anything but excited for the future,” said THE VERY GOOD Founder JAKOB EMTESTAM. After having worked with SONY over the full life of THE VERY GOOD/VIVSTILO, we have developed a terrific relationship, and it feels like we're coming home."

« see more Net News