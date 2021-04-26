Virtual

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU (RAB), BMI, and MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO (MIW) will be holding their 13th annual "Rising Through the Ranks" program for professional development training for women in radio in virtual form this year. The program will be streamed 11a-2p (CT) for five TUESDAYS starting AUGUST 3rd. BMI will fund 20 scholarships for this year’s program to cover the costs of the course.

“BMI has been a proud supporter of ‘Rising Through the Ranks’ since its inception,” said BMI VP/Industry Relations DAN SPEARS. “Working with our MIW and RAB partners over the years has shown how vital this initiative is in providing the future female leaders the tools they need to succeed in the radio industry. We look forward to when we can host the program at BMI’s NASHVILLE office once again, but until then, we’re thrilled that it is back this year as a virtual event.”

“Once again, MIW is thrilled to participate in the 'Rising Through the Ranks' program,” said MIW Board Pres. RUTH PRESSLAFF. "We meet so many women who are passionate about radio, and who continue to pay it forward by supporting the network they’ve built with each other, programs to help other women, as well as contributing to the industry with their strong performance. This event may be virtual, but the results will be real!"

“'Rising Through the Ranks' is a priceless opportunity for our scholarship recipients and we are excited to be bringing the event back this year,” added RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER. “With the tools and experience we’ve all had with virtual events, we know that this year’s program will be as engaging and inspiring as our in-person event.”

Applications for scholarships, available at RAB.com, are being accepted now through MAY 28th at 6p (CT), with accepted applicants notified by the week of JULY 1st. Find out more by clicking here.

