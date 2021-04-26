Top 10 National Advertisers

INDEED moved into first place on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for APRIL 19-25 as last week's leader THE HOME DEPOT dropped out of the top 10. PROGRESSIVE moved up from fourth to second, and iHEARTMEDIA promos again took three of the top six positions, one for iHEARTRADIO and two for podcasts, with the "HOW TO MONEY" podcast replacing the "OPERATION MIDNIGHT CLIMAX" podcast in the chart.

The top 10:

INDEED (#2 last week; 56048 instances) PROGRESSIVE (#4; 50251) iHEARTRADIO (#3: 49386) HOW TO MONEY PODCAST (--; 39945) BABBEL (#9; 35779) GOOD ASSASSINS: HUNTING THE BUTCHER PODCAST (#6; 34153) ZIPRECRUITER (#8: 33952) GEICO (#7; 32257) MACY'S (#10; 31806) WENDY'S (#41; 30389)

« back to Net News