RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA Chief Communications Officer BRENDAN DALY has joined the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING as VP/Communications. DALY's experience includes nine years as Communications Dir. for House Speaker NANCY PELOSI (D-CA) and stints at SAVE THE CHILDREN ACTION NETWORK and OGILVY.

“BRENDAN is a strategic communications leader with a proven ability to collaborate with internal and external stakeholders,” said CPB COO MICHAEL LEVY. “His skill set and experience will be valuable assets as we look to increase communication across the public media system and with the American people.”

DALY said, “I am excited to join the team at CPB to help it achieve its vital mission to support high-quality public media programs and services."

