JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST – THE SERIES has announced Episode 5 will be taking place THURSDAY, MAY 20TH at 8p EDT/5p PDT. The lineup will include a Conversation with JACKSON BROWNE, who will premiere his new video and single, plus a bonus live performance, and performances by AMY HELM and CAT RIDGEWAY.

BARTON said, “It’s been so inspiring to see the Triple A community come together every month to see the impact these events are having on the careers of the acts that participate while we’re figuring out when we can be together in person again. The entire JBE team is so grateful to have the opportunity to keep doing these.”

ALL ACCESS is the official to Media Sponsor for VIRTUALSUMMITFEST.

