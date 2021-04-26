Jones (Photo: Cody Heckber)

JAY JONES rises to SVP/Publicity at BBR MUSIC GROUP in NASHVILLE. In addition to overseeing publicity and strategy for its three Country music imprints, he also spearheads corporate communications for the BMG-owned company.

JONES was the first executive hired at the company following its acquisition by BMG, joining in the role of VP/Publicity. Prior to that, he was Dir. of Media Relations at the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA). Before that, he ran his own public relations and marketing company, JAY JONES MUSIC, where his clients included THE BEACH BOYS.

He will continue reporting to label group Pres. JON LOBA, who said, “JAY was the perfect addition to the BBR MUSIC GROUP at the perfect time. His previous experience as both an independent publicist and working for the CMA served him well as the BBR MUSIC GROUP transformed from a family-owned domestic Country label to a strong and diverse music entity with global reach. JAY’s track record of securing significant media and press speaks for itself, and we look forward to he and his team continuing their strong role telling our artists’ stories.”

