Joe Hunk Joins WGFX (104.5 The Zone)/Nashville's '3HL'
April 26, 2021 at 10:38 AM (PT)
NEIGHBORS BROADCAST CO. Sports WZZN (97.7 THE ZONE)/HUNTSVILLE, AL midday contributor "JOE HUNK" HUNKAPILLER is joining CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE as co-host of the station's "3HL" afternoon show. HUNKAPILLER announced his move in a video posted to FACEBOOK on FRIDAY (4/23).
JOE HUNK will be joining BRENT DOUGHERTY and DAWN DAVENPORT on 104.5 THE ZONE's 3-6p (CT) show. He has been co-hosting 10a-noon with THOM ABRAHAM at 97.7 THE ZONE since SEPTEMBER and previously served as PD at CUMULUS Sports WMSP-A/MONTGOMERY, AL and a producer at CUMULUS Sports WJOX/BIRMINGHAM.
At 97.7 THE ZONE, afternoon "THE DRIVE" producer CHAD GWATHNEY is back at the board for ABRAHAM's show.