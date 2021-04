Chapman

RADIO HALL OF FAMER RON CHAPMAN has died at the age of 85. CHAPMAN, spent 31 years of his career at KVIL/DALLAS. CHAPMAN began his radio career after high school in HAVERHILL, MA in 1953. CHAPMAN debuted in DALLAS on KFIL-A in 1959 as "IRVING HARRIGAN". At KVIL, in addition to being an air personality, CHAPMAN served as PD and MD.

CBS TV/DALLAS has more here.

« see more Net News