Partners With Nonprofit

The CHECK YOUR HEAD mental health podcast featuring musicians telling their stories has partnered with the SWEET RELIEF MUSICIANS FUND, with the podcast helping raise funds for the nonprofit while SWEET RELIEF features the podcast in its "Band Aid Report" newsletter.

SWEET RELIEF MUSICIANS FUND EVP/Development and Artist Relations ARIC STEINBERG said, "We’re thrilled to partner with [podcast host and Exec. Producer] MARI [FONG] and the CHECK YOUR HEAD Podcast. MARI has been a longtime friend and ally to SWEET RELIEF and to our music community. She’s done an amazing job with the podcast and she truly cares about the health and well-being of musicians. We’re grateful to be a part of the solution and to help shine a light on the mental health issues facing our music community.”

