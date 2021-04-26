Hunze (Photo: Big Machine Music)

NASHVILLE music publishing veteran TIM HUNZE joins BIG MACHINE MUSIC (BMM) as VP/Publishing. His nearly three decades of experience includes previous jobs at ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT, PARALLEL ENTERTAINMENT, STAGE THREE MUSIC and HAMSTEIN MUSIC.

“TIM’s name is synonymous with the best of NASHVILLE music publishing,” said BMM General Manager MIKE MOLINAR. “Not only does he fit our work ethic, vision and advocacy for songwriters, his addition complements BIG MACHINE MUSIC’s stellar team and allows us to stay service-minded to our songwriters as we continue to grow.”



“When MIKE approached me about the possibility of working together at BIG MACHINE MUSIC, I was honored that he’d consider me to join his already amazing team,” said HUNZE. “I feel like I’m joining the all-star team! I can’t wait to see what we can do joining forces.”

HUNZE currently serves on the board of the ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS, and as the host for its podcast series, “AIMP NASHVILLE: Pubcast.” Congratulate him here.

