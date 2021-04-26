Agenda Committee Members Named

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS has named the individuals who will serve on the 2021-2022 COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) Agenda Committee under KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD's BRENT MICHAELS who serves as Chairman, and KNCI/SACRAMENTO outgoing PD JOEY TACK, who serves as Vice-Chair.

They are: ALPHA MEDIA's JEANA ADKINSON; WGAR/CLEVELAND's CARLETTA BLAKE; FUTURI MEDIA's ZENA BURNS; WCTO/LEHIGH VALLEY, PA's HANNAH BYROM; iHEARTMEDIA's MAYNARD COHEN; THROWBACK2K's CHRIS CRUISE; BREWER BROADCASTING's AMY DILLON; BROKEN BOW RECORDS' SHELLEY HARGIS GAINES; BIG LOUD's ALI MATKOSKY; TEXAS A&M Associate Professor BILLY McKIM; UMG NASHVILLE's ANNIE ORTMEIER; WUBE/CINCINNATI's JESSE TACK; BMLG RECORDS' MICHELLE TIGARD-KAMMERER; COUNTRY AIRCHECK's MONTA VADEN; and AEG LIVE's ADAM WEISER.

"We were grateful to have an overwhelming response to our call for participation on the CRS Agenda Committee," said MICHAELS. "From so many qualified applicants, this group of industry leaders from radio, records, DSPs, and touring will create ‘can’t miss’ content for CRS 2022.”

CRS 2022 is set for FEBRUARY 23rd - 25th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL.

« see more Net News