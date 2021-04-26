Rhett

iHEARTRADIO is teaming up with THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s THOMAS RHETT for the "iHEARTCOUNTRY Album Release Party with THOMAS RHETT" on MONDAY, MAY 3rd. The event comes a few days after RHETT's FRIDAY, APRIL 30th album release for "Country Again: Side A." The virtual event will feature a five-song performance, an exclusive interview, needle drops from his new album and fan questions.

iHEARTMEDIA's syndicated personality BOBBY BONES will host the event. It will be streamed on CWTV.com and on THE CW app, as well as broadcast across iHEARTMEDIA's Mainstream Country radio stations at 9p (ET).

