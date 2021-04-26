Moving Day May 1st

The sale of CUMULUS spinoff trust THE MAINSTAY STATION TRUST LLC Sports WTOD (106.5 THE TICKET)/DELTA-TOLEDO, OH to DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION for $110,000 is scheduled to close shortly, and THE TICKET has announced on FACEBOOK that it will be moving to CUMULUS' WQQO-HD2-W264AK on MAY 1st.

The move displaces Alternative 100.7 THE ZONE, which will move to the HD2 channel of Classic Rock WXKR.and online, according to that station's FACEBOOK page.

