Will Provide Direct Mail Integration For IBA Members

WE MAIL AMERICA.COM Chairman and CEO GARY PIZZATI announced MONDAY (4/26) he has joined forces with the INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) to bring the WE MAIL AMERICA.COM business model to independently owned radio markets of all sizes. WE MAIL AMERICA.COM is reinventing the traditional direct mail model by coupling it with a full suite of digital advertising services that works precisely and in conjunction with each radio ad campaign and mail deployment. This comprehensive view of advertising fortifies audio marketing strategies across all mediums, screens, and devices.

A statement said, "Now more than ever, radio operators are looking for additional revenue streams to complement their spot business. With this partnership, WE MAIL AMERICA.COM will undoubtedly bring the independent owners a way to tap in to the share of direct mail revenue spent in their markets. As part of a multibillion-dollar industry, WE MAIL AMLERICA.COM will offer the IBA station members the ability to sell their highest quality suite of solo direct mail pieces in the form of postcards, trifolds, plastic cards, and custom mailings."

It went on to say, "On the digital side, their owned and operated digital provider helps businesses with DTC (direct-to-consumer) initiatives through developed, proprietary IP and contextual intelligence targeting, premium ad formats, private marketplaces, and database attribution models to soon make them the leader in combo direct mail and digital advertising. As part of this strategy, WE MAIL AMERICA.COM delivers a robust texting communication platform allowing clients to capture data and reach new audiences."

PIZZATI said, “WEMAILAMERICA.COM is uniquely positioned to help push the combination of direct mail and audio forward. I’ve experienced first-hand the success a local ad campaign has when radio, digital and direct mail are used to build a brand. It’s an impactful strategy that brings the independent broadcast owners a lucrative opportunity to offer solo direct mail to each of their customers."

CEO of ADAMS MEDIA and IBA Pres. RON STONE commented, “Independent radio has never had so many competitors, and direct mail is certainly one of them. WE MAIL AMERICA.COM brings a no-nonsense approach to direct mail and provides radio operators a new tool for their clients. The model that GARY has created enables independent stations to add a new source of revenue to their cluster that does not just move money from one pocket to the other. Selling against the direct mail companies with minimal out of pocket cost, and all the support of WE MAIL AMERICA.COM, will give the stations that embrace this a competitive advantage in their markets. We look forward to inviting our members to an informational webinar on this market exclusive opportunity in the next few weeks."

