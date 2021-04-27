Celebrating 25 Years

The JOHN LENNON SONGWRITING CONTEST is celebrating it's 25th Anniversary this year, and has new winners from the 2020 "Sessions II" to recognize. Co-founder BRIAN ROTHSCHILD did the honors MONDAY (4/26).

This year's winners in the 12 musical categories are:

Children’s: "Waddlin’ We Go (The Penguin Song)" by BETH JEAN OLSON

Country: "Headin’ Home" by COHEN/MARTINDALE

Electronic: "Brilliant Eyes" by JASON RYTERBAND

Folk: "Wisteria" by SARA GAZAREK, AMANDA TAYLOR, JOHNAYE KENDRICK, ERIN BENTLAGE

Gospel, "Inspirational: At the House and Mercy" by JASON YAMAOKA

Hip Hop: "Little Man" by JESSE PEPE

Jazz: "Shine On" by BEN DARWISH

Latin: "El Muerto" by ALEX LA TORRE DUARTE

Pop: "White Lies" by LARA CHAPMAN

R&B: "Bigger Eyes" by KAT VAN WYCK

Rock: "Low" by CHASE THOMPSON

World: "Kokoro No Kakera (Kintsugi)" by KAT MCDOWELL

The Contest has identified such stars as MEGHAN TRAINOR, GABY MORENO, ELISE GOLDSBERRY and others over the years. Judges include GEORGE CLINTON, BOOTSY COLLINS, ELLE KING, PRINCE ROYCE, TIM MCGRAW, FLEA, ART ALEXAKIS and many more. Prizes for the contest annually exceed $300,000 in cash, studio gear and instruments. The Contest is made possible with the support of YOKO ONO LENNON and sponsors including APPLE, GIBSON, GENELEC, OWC, NEUTRIK, AUDIO-TECHNICA, CASIO, UNIVERSAL AUDIO, SKOOG, SSL, REASON STUDIOS, and MESA/BOOGIE. Each year, there are 96 winners across 12 categories with 1 "Song of the Year," 12 "Lennon Awards," 24 Grand Prize winners, and 72 Finalists. Proceeds from the Contests help to support the non-profit JOHN LENNON EDUCATIONAL TOUR BUS studio which brings music education to schools and other venues nationwide.

The public will decide on the John Lennon Songwriting Contest Song of the Year for 2020 which garners an additional prize of $20,000 cash for the songwriter in addition to prizes already given. You can vote once a day in each category through the end of APRIL. The "Song of the Year" will be announced JUNE 30th. The more times you vote, the more chances you have to win an EPIPHONE guitar.

« see more Net News