Gregg Skall

ALL ACCESS columnist and TELECOMMUNICATIONS LAW PROFESSIONALS PLLC executive GREGG SKALL's latest in FCC UNCENSORED has good news for those seeking radio station ownership.



SKALL notes that, "Auction #109 will offer four AM and 136 FM construction permits as listed in Attachment A. The construction permits to be auctioned are for new FM allotments. The AMs are four previously licensed AM stations, listed in the table, the license renewals of which were dismissed with prejudice in a hearing before the COMMISSION’s ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE and the call signs deleted."

