Sold

HASBRO, INC. has sold ENTERTAINMENT ONE MUSIC (eONE MUSIC) to BLACKSTONE for $385 million in cash. The transaction has been approved by the Board Of Directors of HASBRO and ENTERTAINMENT ONE CANADA LIMITED, and is subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals. BLACKSTONE owns music rights organization SESAC.

eONE was purchased by HASBRO in 2019. Following the closing of the transaction, eONE MUSIC will operate as a separate business unit headed by its current Global Pres. CHRIS TAYLOR, and will focus on building a creator-first music brand with global scale and expertise.

HASBRO Chairman & CEO BRIAN GOLDNER said, “This transaction will ensure that eONE MUSIC is well positioned to unlock great opportunities for its many talented artists and partners, as HASBRO continues to focus on the core strategic elements of our brand blueprint to further strengthen our position as a purpose-led play and entertainment company. On behalf of the Board and HASBRO management, I want to recognize the strong leadership of CHRIS TAYLOR and the entire eONE MUSIC organization."

TAYLOR added, “I’m excited to continue to lead and grow this exceptional business. We want the creative community to know that we are focused on making sure that this only benefits them and the work we do together. I also want to thank BRIAN GOLDNER and HASBRO for their support and partnership."

