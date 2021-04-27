Lou Brutus

UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS' daily rock program HARDDRIVE XL will present a special theme week to honor the 30th anniversary of the release of "TEMPLE OF THE DOG," the self-titled and only album by that influential collection of musicians. The tribute episodes will air across the five weeknight broadcasts of HARDDRIVE XL all this week, starting APRIL 26th and running through FRIDAY, hosted by LOU BRUTUS.

"TEMPLE OF THE DOG" was released in APRIL 1991 just as the so-called SEATTLE or grunge sound was sweeping the nation. The project was created as a tribute to MOTHER LOVE BONE's ANDREW WOOD after he passed from a drug overdose. The group was the brainchild of WOOD’s former roommate, the late CHRIS CORNELL, who brought together members of SOUNDGARDEN and PEARL JAM months before the historic first PJ album, "Ten," was even released.

TEMPLE OF THE DOG was both the name of the group and their one and only album, and while its 1991 release met with moderate success, it was re-discovered in 1992. By that time, PEARL JAM and SOUNDGARDEN both had major breakthroughs, and the album was suddenly seen as a super-group combining the members of both bands. In fact, the song “Hunger Strike” still stands as a monumental track since it features a soaring duet between CHRIS CORNELL and EDDIE VEDDER.

To complete the on-air tribute, the staff of HARDDRIVE XL has pulled together both archival audio and interviews with members of the supergroup as well as gathering audio from some of today’s top artists influenced by that early '90s release. Featured musicians include HALESTORM's AREJAY HALE, SEVENDUST's LAJON WITHERSPOON and rising star AYRON JONES, from SEATTLE. Audio from the late CHRIS CORNELL, a frequent guest on both HAREDRIVE XL and its weekend counterpart, HARDDRIVE, will also be featured during the week.

