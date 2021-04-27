BOB FM's Rick & Carly

IMPACT RADIO GROUP Adult Hits KSRV (98.1 BOB FM), BOISE, ID's morning show hosts "RICK & CARLY" will be living in a SUBARU in the showroom at TREASURE VALLEY SUBARU for 96 hours to help get 96 pets adopted from the IDAHO HUMANE SOCIETY, the largest and oldest animal welfare organization and veterinary charity in the state.

RICK & CARLY will host a live radio show the entire time.

IDAHO HUMANE SOCIETY will be on-site SATURDAY (5/) with animals all morning and afternoon.

In addition to pet adoptions, donations will be encouraged to support the IDAHO HUMANE SOCIETY during IDAHO FIVES, APRIL 29th through MAY 6th.

To learn more or to inquire about media, availability please contact jamesg@iliadmg.com.

