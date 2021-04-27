Rey Mena

PROMOSUITE promotes REY MENA to VP/Product Design & Development. MENA joined PROMOSUITE in 2018 to lead the design and development of the new PROMOSUITEPLUS platform.

"This effort began with the release of PROMOSUITE Production, the first product launched on the all-new PromoSuite®Plus platform, which is the most advanced production workflow application on the market," explains MENA. "Our vision for the PromoSuitePlus platform is simple - empower our clients with the latest technologies to drive maximum productivity at each of their properties. To accomplish this goal PROMOSUITEPLUS combines three productivity drivers - dynamic task management, workflow automation and team collaboration all in a single technology framework. With PROMOSUITEPLUS, media companies will have the technology platform they've been looking for to help shape their future and better leverage their company-wide talent pool in all facets of their business - be it, on-air production, digital production or promotions. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to shape the future of PROMOSUITE's product line to better serve our thousands of customers."

"There's no one more qualified, capable and forward thinking in the media technology space to propel PROMOSUITE to the next level than REY," said CEO ROCCO MACRI. "I've known him for over 20 years and have watched in awe of the advancements he's made for brands, radio stations and in technology. He's an innovator that dreams big and knows how to execute. We are proud to have him on our team."

