Shari Gonzalez

iHEARTMEDIA has named SHARI GONZALEZ as Market Pres. for MIAMI/FORT LAUDERDALE. GONZALEZ, who is being promoted from Region SVP/Sales and is a former GSM/DOS for CBS RADIO/WASHINGTON, will report to Division Pres. LINDA BYRD.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to promote SHARI into her first Market President role,” said BYRD. “In the short time that we have worked together, I have seen her competitiveness, work ethic and ability to move her team in the direction we need to go. SHARI has the experience and smarts to make a great Market President of iHEARTMEDIA/MIAMI-FORT LAUDERDALE. She will be a great leader in one of our most important markets.”



“I am honored and thrilled for this opportunity,” said GONZALEZ. “To continue to work with and now lead this incredible portfolio of brands and this ‘best-in-class’ team of talented, passionate colleagues is a dream come true. MIAMI/FORT LAUDERDALE is experiencing a boom like no other market in the country and the SOUTH FLORIDA market is filled with a culture and uniqueness that is second to none. As our market continues to grow as a multi-cultural, global economic and entertainment destination, we at iHEARTMEDIA/MIAMI-FORT LAUDERDALE remain committed to being the largest and most meaningful connection to millions in SOUTH FLORIDA.”

The iHEARTMEDIA MIAMI-FORT LAUDERDALE cluster includes News-Talk WIOD, Sports WINZ-A, Classic Rock WBGG (BIG 105.9), Top 40 WHYI (Y100), '90s WMIA (TOTALLY 93.9), Country WMIA-HD2-W284CS (104.7 THE BULL), Hip Hop WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT), Classic Hip Hop WMIB-HD3-W288DD (THROWBACK 105.5), News WBIN-A (BIN 880), and Spanish Hits WZTU (TU 94.9).

