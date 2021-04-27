New Podcast Subscription Platform

The week after APPLE announced that it would be adding a paid subscription tool for podcasters in its podcast app, SPOTIFY has announced its own platform to allow podcast publishers to offer paid subscriptions within its app as well. The program launches TODAY (4/27) in the U.S. with other territories coming on board in the coming months.

The SPOTIFY paid subscription option will be available to creators through ANCHOR and will let publishers mark episodes as subscriber-only and publish them to SPOTIFY and other listening platforms; the feature will be free to creators in for the next two years, then will come with a 5% fee. 12 independent podcast producers are among the initial users of the new platform, and NPR is making ad-free episodes of five shows available via the platform to paid subscribers.

In addition, SPOTIFY is developing an Open Access Platform to allow publishers to put content on SPOTIFY that can be accessed using the individual publisher's existing login system, and is opening its SPOTIFY Audience Network (SPAN) sales marketplace to select ANCHOR-using independent creators on MAY 1st.

« see more Net News