Woody & Wilcox

SUN BROADCAST GROUP’s 4-hour morning show, THE WOODY & WILCOX SHOW, is expanding, adding both iHEARTMEDIA WQNS (ROCK 105.1)/ASHEVILLE, NC and LOUD MEDIA WVLZ (106.1 VLZ)/KNOXVILLE, TN.

Co-host GREG WOOD said, “Big thanks to SUN for spreading W&W love across this great nation. Can I re-phrase that? We love BOTH ASHEVILLE and KNOXVILLE and can't wait to convince our wives that we need to spend more time in each."

Chief Development Officer RICH O’BRIEN added, “WOODY & WILCOX have a history of winning across four time zones and three formats. They are true personalities who provide compelling content and real entertainment daily.”

