Fred Young

NORTHERN CHRISTIAN RADIO Contemporary Christian WPHN (90.5)/GAYLORD, MI, WOLW (91.1)/CADILLAC, MI, WTHN (102.3)/SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, WQHN (100.9)/EAST JORDAN, MI THE PROMISE FM PD & Morning Host FRED YOUNG was involved in a motorcycle accident on Saturday.

YOUNG shared on FACEBOOK, “I’m a little beat up…got a few cracked ribs, and some pretty hefty bruising. Doc says I may have a small laceration on my liver, but my labs all look good, so that’s not a major concern. Likely bruised a few organs. Praise the Lord, I’m vertical, and recovering now at home.”

