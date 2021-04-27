New City Charts

APPLE MUSIC streaming service has launched City Charts, a daily music chart focused on 100 cities, and the Top 25 songs on each local chart are based on the number of plays in the particular city.

NORTH AMERICA cities, NEW YORK CITY, LOS ANGELES, CHICAGO, ATLANTA, PHILADELPHIA, MIAMI, SAN FRANCISCO, HONOLULU, TORONTO, VANCOUVER and SAN JUAN, PR.

In EUROPE, PARIS, BERLIN, DUBLIN, ROME, MADRID, LONDON, and more cities.

Also AFRICA (LAGOS, NAIROBI, JOHANNESBURG); ASIA (TOKYO, SEOUL, BANGKOK, MANILA); LATIN AMERICA (RIO DE JANEIRO, BOGOTÁ); and the MIDDLE EAST (TEL AVIV, ISTANBUL, DUBAI).

« see more Net News