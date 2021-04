2021 Assignments

The GROUNDTRUTH PROJECT's REPORT FOR AMERICA is placing 300 journalists in local public media newsrooms in 2021, and ten of those assignments are at public radio stations through a new partnership with the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING, which is providing almost $650,000 over the next two years to fund half the ten reporters’ salaries in the first year and 42% in the second. REPORT FOR AMERICA will be placing almost 60 reporters at 44 public radio stations overall this year.



CPB Pres./CEO PAT HARRISON said, “CPB and REPORT FOR AMERICA are both committed to strengthening local journalism. By working together, we will increase journalism capacity at 10 public radio stations that are essential sources of local news in their communities.”

“The crisis in our democracy, disinformation and polarization, is in many ways a result of the collapse of local news,” said REPORT FOR AMERICA Co-Founder/President STEVEN WALDMAN. “We have a unique opportunity to reverse this decline by filling newsrooms with talented journalists who not only view journalism as a public service, but who can make trusted connections with the communities they serve.”

The ten stations receiving reporters from the REPORT FOR AMERICA and CPB partnership include:

UNALASKA COMMUNITY BROADCASTING News-Talk-Triple A KUCB/UNALASKA, AK, THEODORE GREENLY

MARFA PUBLIC RADIO/MARFA, TX, ANNIE ROSENTHAL

RADIO BILINGÜE/FRESNO, CA, TBA

UNIVERSITY RADIO FOUNDATION News-Talk WFAE/CHARLOTTE, DANTE MILLER

WSKG PUBLIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS COUNCIL News-Talk WSKG/BINGHAMTON, NY, PHOEBE TAYLOR-VUOLO

NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WPLN/NASHVILLE, CAROLINE EGGERS

YELLOWSTONE PUBLIC RADIO/BILLINGS, MT, TAYLAR STAGNER

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA News-Talk WUFT/GAINESVILLE, FL, KATHERINE "KATIE" HYSON)

WITF, INC. News-Talk WITF-F/HARRISBURG, PA, GABRIELA MARTINEZ

MIAMI VALLEY PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WYSO/YELLOW SPRINGS-DAYTON, OH, TBA

Public radio stations participating in the REPORT FOR AMERICA program but not in the CPB partnership include:

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM News-Talk WBHM/BIRMINGHAM, AL, KYRA MILES

RAVEN RADIO FOUNDATION Variety KCAW/SITKA, AK, TASH KIMMEL

CONNECTICUT PUBLIC BROADCASTING News-Talk WNPR/HARTFORD, CAMILA VALLEJO

DELAWARE FIRST MEDIA CORP. Variety WDDE (DELAWARE PUBLIC MEDIA)/DOVER, DE, ROMAN BATTAGLIA

BOISE STATE PUBLIC RADIO, RACHEL COHEN

NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Triple A WNIJ (NORTHERN PUBLIC RADIO)YVONNE BOOSE and JUANPABLO RAMIREZ

WFYI PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WFYI/INDIANAPOLIS, KATRINA PROSS

IOWA PUBLIC RADIO, KASSIDY ARENA

LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WFPL/LOUISVILLE, JOHN BOYLE

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS News-Talk WWNO/NEW ORLWANS, PAUL BRAUN

MAINE PUBLIC, ARI SNIDER

YOUR PUBLIC RADIO CORP. News-Talk-Jazz WYPR/BALTIMORE, SARAH KIM

WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WCAI (CAI/GBH 90.1)/CAPE COD, TBA

MPR NEWS, VICKI ADAME

ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO, ERIC SCHMID

YELLOWSTONE PUBLIC RADIO/BILLINGS, MT, KEVIN TREVELLYAN

UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA-RENO News-Talk-Classical-Jazz KUNR/RENO, LUCIA STARBUC

NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO, GABRIELA LOZADA

WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Classical WFDD/WINSTON-SALEM, NC, ERLIN RODRIGUEZ

UNIVERSITY RADIO FOUNDATION News-Talk WFAE/CHARLOTTE, GRACYN DOCTOR

WFAE and LA NOTICIA/CHARLOTTE, MARIA RAMIREZ URIBE

MIAMI VALLEY PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WYSO/YELLOW SPRINGS-DAYTON, OH, CHRIS WELTER

OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Triple A KOSU/STILLWATER, OK, SETH BODINE

WITF, INC. News-Talk WITF-F/HARRISBURG, PA, ANTHONY OROZCO

THE PUBLIC'S RADIO/PROVIDENCE, RI, ANTONIA AYRES-BROW

NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC BROADCASTING News-Talk KERA/DALLAS and THE TEXAS NEWSROOM, SARA ERNST, ALEJANDRA MARTINEZ, MALLORY FALK, and KEREN CARRION

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS News-Talk KUT/AUSTIN, RIANE ROLDAN and ALLYSON ORTEGON

TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO/SAN ANTONIO, TX, CAROLINA CUELLAR and DOMINIC ANTHONY WALSH

UNIVERSITY OF UTAH News-Talk KUER/SALT LAKE CITY, LEXI PEERY

VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO, ALEXA "LEXI" KRUPP

