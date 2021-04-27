New President

JEAN-MARIE HEIMRATH is stepping aside from the President's post at Canadian podcast advertising representative firm THE PODCAST EXCHANGE (TPX), with former HAVAS MEDIA GROUP Managing Dir. LINA KIM named his replacement as President.

HEIMRATH said, “LINA is the perfect candidate to lead TPX, having served in senior leadership capacities in both the advertising and digital space.”

HEIMRATH will remain on the TPX board and will advise the company moving forward.

