Hoge

Songwriter JOSH HOGE has been signed to VERSE 2 MUSIC, the publishing company recently launched by Country star KANE BROWN in partnership with partner with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING (NET NEWS 2/25). HOGE has penned such hits as CHRIS YOUNG’s “I’m Comin’ Over” and “Think Of You,” and BROWN’s “Cool Again,” “Used To Love You Sober” and his duet with MARSHMELLO, “One Thing Right.” HOGE is the first songwriter signed to the new venture.

BROWN said, “JOSH is just a great guy and an incredible songwriter. He is one of the first songwriters I ever wrote with in NASHVILLE, and I’m really excited he’s part of the team.”

“JOSH is a proven hitmaker who is writing at the top of his game,” said SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. “We are so proud to partner with VERSE 2 MUSIC to wave his flag.”

“KANE and I wrote ‘Used To Love You Sober’ the first day we met back in 2015, and since then we have never stopped creating,” said HOGE. “[VERSE 2 partner] KENT [EARLS] and I have also worked together, and I was hoping to get that opportunity again. I’m honored to be the first writer signed to VERSE 2. I want to be known as a fearless, versatile writer, and with KANE, KENT, and RUSTY, I can be myself and create exactly the way I want.”

Added EARLS added, “JOSH has been involved in KANE’s writing career with great success from the beginning, and he has only scratched the surface of his career as a hitmaker. When the opportunity arose for him to become our first signed writer, the answer was a resounding yes.”

