Musk (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

With the story circulating that some "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE" cast members are complaining about TESLA and SPACEX founder ELON MUSK's upcoming date as host of the NBC show, ZIMMER RADIO GROUP News-Talk KZRG-A-K275BD-K290CO is inviting MUSK to guest-host its "KZRG MORNING NEWS WATCH" as an alternative.

PD PETER THIELE said, "ELON MUSK is one of the world's greatest entrepreneurs! We are proud to invite him to be the guest host of the KZRG MORNING NEWS WATCH! JOPLIN, MISSOURI's convenient location on 2 major freeways with a fantastic airport makes this offer even more tantalizing."

MUSK is invited to email THIELE at peter@zrimarketing.com to take advantage of the opportunity.

« see more Net News