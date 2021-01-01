Reopening Soon

The GRAMMY MUSEUM is preparing to reopen. The GRAMMY MUSEUM has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since MAY 21, 2020. The GRAMMY MUSEUM will have three new exhibits. DAVE MATTHEWS BAND: INSIDE AND OUT, MOTOWN: THE SOUND OF YOUNG AMERICA, AND Y PARA SIEMPRE…MARCO ANTONIO SOLÍS as they open their doors.

GRAMMY MUSEUM Pres. MICHAEL STICKA commented, "We're thrilled that the day has come that we can reopen our doors and welcome our community back to the GRAMMY MUSEUM, including free admission to first responders, healthcare and essential workers through JUNE 2021 to show our deepest gratitude. We have a wide-range of new exhibits for visitors to experience and I'm proud of our hard-working team who has made sure the MUSEUM is safe and enjoyable for all."

To celebrate reopening, The MUSEUM will feature a special members-only virtual event on THURSDAY, MAY 13. It includes a recently-recorded interview and performance with BRANDI CARLILE and a first look at our new exhibits. This is open to current MUSEUM members or members that join by WEDNESDAY, MAY 12.

