Yet Another Radio Licensee Agrees To Settle Public File Violations By Consent Decree With FCC
April 27, 2021 at 10:02 AM (PT)
BAKKEN BEACON MEDIA, LLC is the latest radio station licensee to agree to a Consent Decree with the FCC to settle online public file violations.
The company agreed to the Consent Decree to cover violations at WZFG-A (AM 1100 THE FLAG)/DILWORTH, MN-FARGO and News-Talk KTGO-A (AM 1090 FM 92.7 THE FLAG)/TIOGA, ND. The agreement, like the many previous settlements issued by the FCC, requires development and adherence to a compliance plan but does not assess a fine.