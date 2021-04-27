Radiothon Launching This Week

BICOASTAL MEDIA Country KRQW (Q100.3) and Top 40 KIFS (107.5 KISS-FM)/MEDFORD, OR will host their 18th annual COUNTRY CARES FOR ST. JUDE KIDS RADIOTHON on THURSDAY, APRIL 29th and FRIDAY, APRIL 30th. To date, the ROGUE VALLEY radio stations have raised $2,878,120 for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL, and hope to beat the $3 million mark this year.

KRWQ's BRYCE BURTNER and KIFS's GEMINEYE will broadcast all 26 hours, and feature guests who have benefitted from ST. JUDE treatments, as well as prepared audio segments of families who will share their life-altering stories.

“Being a part of the ST. JUDE family is amazing," said BURTNER. "Q100.3 has been involved in raising money to find an end to childhood cancer for 18 years. We won't stop until there is a cure. The passion for ST. JUDE I have seen from the ROGUE VALLEY is absolutely amazing. I can’t wait to get going again, and share that passion for the kids at ST. JUDE!”

“I’m so excited to be involved with radiothon again this year," said GEMINEYE. "My first visit to the ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL in MEMPHIS was an eye-opening experience. It’s a hospital unlike any other. They give kids who are fighting for their lives hope.”

