95.7 THE BRIDGE

According to their website, STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KKSR (95.7)/TRI-CITIES, WA (RICHLAND-KENNEWICK-PASCO), rebranded and relaunched from “SHINE 95.7” to “95.7 THE BRIDGE" on MONDAY, APRIL 26th. Their socials have also rebranded to support the relaunch.

