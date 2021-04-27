SUMMITMEDIA is looking for a PD/On-Air to lead Hot AC WURV (103.7 YOUR VARIETY) And WJSR (AWESOME 100.9)/Richmond, VA. These are two of SUMMITMEDIA's premiere RICHMOND, VA brands.

Are you a proven professional who loves music, is passionate about radio and are you an excellent executor? If you are, this could be an exciting opportunity for you. SUMMITMEDIA is looking for the right person that is loaded with creative skills, programming skills and experience as well as leadership and motivational skills.

Send audio sample and resume to: richmond2021@summitmediacorp.com.

