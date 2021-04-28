Charese Fruge, Serina Perez

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE gets the lowdown from TINO COCHINO RADIO co-host (and the show's Voice Of Women) SERINA PEREZ.

They say that you always remember your first time, and SERINA PEREZ certainly does, “There's nothing more exciting than finally getting that shot after working so hard. I used to do late nights on the weekends and when I was told I was getting my weekend slot I called everyone! I was so excited and then when I got to work, I felt so nauseous with nerves, I think I might have even thrown up! But there's nothing like those nerves and sweaty palms right before you crack the mic for the first time."

Each week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE goes deep with one of the industry's leading ladies. This week, read her latest with SERINA PEREZ here.

« see more Net News