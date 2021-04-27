KJazz Mornings M-F 6a to 8a

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, LONG BEACH's KKJZ (KJAZZ 88.1)/LOS ANGELES announced TODAY (4/27) the hiring of songwriter and Musician TYRA DENNIS (TYRALUCIA) to host weekday mornings from 6a to 8a (PT).

A station statement said, "TYRALUCIA was born and raised in LOS ANGELES, and has always been drawn to the stage — singing, composing music, playing the piano (as well as other various instruments), acting and writing. From performing with the greats such as CHAKA KAHN, WAYNE SHORTER, GEORGE BOHANNON, STEVIE WONDER, ALI WOODSON of the TEMPTATIONS, ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME member JACKSON BROWNE, RAY CHARLES and SLASH from GUNS AND ROSES while still in high school to having a key role in developing and starring in the first APPLE IPOD commercial, TYRALUCIA’s work spans across all music genres and audiences."

STEPHANIE LEVINE, KJAZZ Station Manager said, “Tyralucia joining the Air Staff is an additional reason to tune into KJAZZ each morning.”

TYRALUCIA added, “I’m excited to join such a monumental team and be one of the new voices and faces to bring the JAZZ genre back into the forefront. Making JAZZ cool to everyone,

regardless of age, gender, race, religion, etc. is my goal and I can’t wait to get started.”

TYRALUCIA's first day on air is MONDAY 95/3).

