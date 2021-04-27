New station

DELTA BROADCASTING debuted Classic Country/Americana hybrid “SHOTGUN RADIO 97” on FRIDAY, APRIL 9th on KYMO-A (1080) and new translator 97.1 K246DB/EAST PRAIRIE/SISKETON, MO. The AM station previously had been simulcasting Classic Hits KYMO-F. The two stations continue to share a morning show, hosted by REID HOWELL.

A FACEBOOK post on the station’s launch day said, “If you’ve been craving outlaw sounds and a ‘Y’all-ternative’ to ‘new Country,” keep your radio locked and loaded on 97.1 and 1080 AM.” The post also promised “a truly new radio experience” featuring “PATSY CLINE, JOHNNY CASH, ZZ TOP, EAGLES and WILLIE NELSON mixed with the Americana sounds of THE AVETT BROTHERS, RECKLESS KELLY, HANK WILLIAMS III and many more.”

A recent hour included songs by THE JUDDS, CHARLIE DANIELS, JOSH TURNER, DOUG STONE, CORY MORROW, HANK WILLIAMS JR., THE TRAVELING WILBURYS, RANDY TRAVIS, SAWYER BROWN, ALAN JACKSON. TOM PETTY, TENNESSEE ERNIE FORD, MAC DAVIS, BLACKHAWK and LONESTAR. Listen live here.

