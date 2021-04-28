Partnering With Media Staffing Network

The MEDIA SALES INSTITUTE (MSI) announced TUESDAY (4/27) it has entered into a strategic partnership with MEDIA STAFFING NETWORK (MSN). The arrangement brings MSN’s media recruiter’s expertise to the MSI curriculum at the 2021 NABOB MSI, held at the ATLANTA UNIVERSITY CENTER (AUC) and hosted by MOREHOUSE COLLEGE, OCTOBER 25th to NOVEMBER 4th. NABOB is a trade organization representing the interests of African-American Radio & TV station owners across the country.

MSI, Developer JEFFREY P. MYERS said, “This new partnership will allow our candidates to gain a better insight into how to research prospective employers and create an effective personal marketing presentation. Additionally, our alliance includes incorporating MSN’s expertise in the first MEDIA SALES & OPERATIONS DEPARTMENT (MSD) collegiate curriculum in the country, which is being developed at the AUC and housed at CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY (CAU), starting in 2022.”

LAURIE KAHN, CFO and founder of MEDIA STAFFING NETWORK said, "With our tutelage, we can better prepare the MSI graduates to address the position for which they are applying. Sadly, many colleges and universities are not as up to date on what a recent graduate should include on their resumes. Nor do they teach their students how to best stand out and showcase their value when they have little to no work experience.”

The MSI curriculum was developed in 1999 by PERSONAL SELLING PRINCIPLES (PSP), a media management and sales marketing company, and is designed to properly expose and prepare talented individuals for a career in media sales. Since 2006, PSP has partnered with the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS (NABOB) to host the MSI Program at various colleges and universities. The 10-day “intense” curriculum addresses the ever-evolving media sales process and concludes with sponsoring companies interviewing the candidates for open sales and operations positions.

DANA MYERS, MSI Program Director added, “Laurie is intimately involved with media industry associations and college programs that promote career opportunities in media. The team is thrilled to have Laurie as an advisor and advocate for our program’s graduates, who will become the next generation of media sales and operations leaders".

