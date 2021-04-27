New Voice For 'Steve Gorman Rocks'

ALL ACCESS has learned that RIDER has been tapped as the new voice for the WESTWOOD ONE syndicated night show STEVE GORMAN ROCKS.

Currently heard in 45 plus markets GORMAN show writer/producer SARAH GOWDER said, "RIDER cuts through the noise with messaging that is captivating & incredibly versatile. Whether we need a strong serious read or a more lighthearted moment, RIDER delivers."

STEVE GORMAN, former BLACK CROWES drummer added, “Rider? Yeah, HUGE fan."

RIDER said, “Rock radio is in my blood with well over 15 years of rock morning hosting experience in markets like KANSAS CITY, MINNEAPOLIS, JACKSONVILLE and WEST PALM BEACH and I genuinely love this show because of how raw and fun it is.”

Check out Rider's reels here.

« see more Net News