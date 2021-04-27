Kosinski (l) and Kasper (r) (Photo: Acaria Evans)

NICOLE KASPER and PAIGE KOSINSKI have launched ODYSSEY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, a NASHVILLE-based company aimed at spearheading influencer management in conjunction with artist management. They currently have a growing roster of 25 clients, including: ENOLA BEDARD, CINDY CHEN, ROM'NYA AKIA, BECCAS BASTOS, THE WILLIAMS FAM, BRIAN ESPERON, ANA GUM, CRESCENT SHAY, SARAH HAMBLY and BRITTANY OSTOFE, and have already partnered with major brands, including HBO, NETFLIX, CHIPOTLE, ELF, INSTAGRAM and more.

KASPER and KOSINSKI met at artist development and publishing company WAREHOUSE WEST ENTERTAINMENT, where KOSINSKI joined in 2019 as Creative Coord. and KASPER worked in publishing and management.

"There is no other person I would rather partner with on this adventure than PAIGE," said KASPER. "She has a heart of gold and works harder than anyone I know to fight for the people she believes in ... We cannot wait to help advance the careers of our clients who we know will use their platforms to do so much good in this world."

“It is a true honor to be able to build the foundation of something incredibly special alongside a longtime mentor of mine,

NICOLE KASPER," said KOSINSKI. "Her ability to discover and elevate unique talent is unparalleled, and she always puts her all into everything [she] sets out to accomplish.”

