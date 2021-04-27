Burning Man Cancels 2021 Event

ALL ACCESS has just learned that BURNING MAN has canceled it's 2021 event due to complications from the pandemic. The dates set for AUGUST 26th to SEPTEMBER 3rd in BLACK ROCK CITY, NV will return in 2022.

BURNING MAN CEO MARIAN GOODELL said, "For 2021, we know the need for community has never been stronger, and building community is what BURNERS do best. We also recognize the pandemic is not over. We've heard your feedback, and we're really grateful for all of the work you have been doing to prepare for BLACK ROCK CITY. So much, from so many. We've made a difficult decision based on the best information available to us. We've decided to focus our energy on building BLACK ROCK CITY 2022. It's too important to do half-a--ed, so we're doubling down on next year."

In a blog post the company acknowledged that while things may seem to be better in the US, BURNING MAN is an International event and the pandemic continues to provide global challenges. GOODELL reminded the crowd that BURNING MAN is much more than the event itself, and encouraged BURNERS around the world to focus on creating community, helping support one of the 59 BURNING MAN-funded art projects the organization is helping produce, and support BURNERS WITHOUT BORDERS. BURN WEEK, when the event usually happens the week before Labor Day, will be marked with online events.

(Shutterstock.com)

