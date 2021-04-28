Three Key Promotions For Westwood One

WESTWOOD ONE announced TUESDAY (4/27) the elevation of three key executives. SUSAN STEPHENS has been promoted to SVP and General Manager, WESTWOOD ONE Programming, TIM SEYMOUR becomes SVP, Head of Operationsm and BECKY BENNETT has been elevated to VP, Partner Relations.

STEPHENS will report to SUZANNE GRIMES, EVP, Corporate Marketing and Pres. of WESTWOOD ONE. In this expanded role, STEPHENS, a 28-year veteran of WESTWOOD ONE, will work to optimize programming and content opportunities and collaborations between news, talk, music and entertainment.

SEYMOUR assumes responsibility for the Operations, Partner Relations, Affiliate & Sales Operations, Traffic & Continuity, and Research Operations teams. He will also report to GRIMES.

BENNETT will report to SEYMOUR and, in addition to managing the compensation inventory procurement process and current partner relationships, is also responsible for developing new producer partners.

GRIMES said in a statement, “We have an enviable depth of talent within WESTWOOD ONE with the unique experience to lead us forward. It is a privilege and a pleasure to announce these well-deserved promotions that will position us to succeed in 2021 and beyond.”

